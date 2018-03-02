- ITV Report
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to invite 2,600 members of public to Windsor Castle wedding
More than 2,500 members of the public will be invited to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding from inside the grounds of Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace has confirmed.
It said the couple wanted the ceremony to be shaped as to allow the public "to feel part of the celebrations too".
The palace added that the occasion would "reflect the characters and values" of Harry and Meghan.
The latest details, published on Friday, come just over two months before the pair wed - on May 19.
Kensington Palace said a total of 2,640 people would be invited into the grounds of Windsor Castle.
The guests will be able to watch the arrival of the bride and groom and the carriage procession as it departs from the castle.
Harry and Meghan will invite 1,200 members of the public "from every corner" of the UK and "from a broad range of backgrounds and ages".
Two hundred people from charities and organisations associated with the prince and Ms Markle as well as 100 pupils from two local schools will also be invited.
More than 500 members of the Royal Households and Crown Estate will make up the numbers.
In a statement, Kensington Palace said: "Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle have said they want their wedding day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too.
"This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the bride and groom."