Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to invite 2,600 members of public to Windsor Castle wedding

More than 2,500 members of the public will be invited to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding from inside the grounds of Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

It said the couple wanted the ceremony to be shaped as to allow the public "to feel part of the celebrations too".

The palace added that the occasion would "reflect the characters and values" of Harry and Meghan.

The latest details, published on Friday, come just over two months before the pair wed - on May 19.