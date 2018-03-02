Scotland pulls together to get through severe weather

Scotland has been badly hit by the wintry weather, but people have pulled together to ensure those in need get where they need to be.

In Edinburgh, with the emergency services stretched to the limit, the military was called in to relieve some of the pressure, including ensuring NHS staff could get to work.

The Army helped get 200 NHS workers to two hospitals on Friday.

Those efforts have since been expanded, with the troops working in the NHS Fife and NHS Tayside regions from Friday evening onwards to transport vital staff to the hospitals where they work.