- ITV Report
-
Scotland pulls together to get through severe weather
- Video report by ITV News Scotland correspondent Peter Smith
Scotland has been badly hit by the wintry weather, but people have pulled together to ensure those in need get where they need to be.
In Edinburgh, with the emergency services stretched to the limit, the military was called in to relieve some of the pressure, including ensuring NHS staff could get to work.
The Army helped get 200 NHS workers to two hospitals on Friday.
Those efforts have since been expanded, with the troops working in the NHS Fife and NHS Tayside regions from Friday evening onwards to transport vital staff to the hospitals where they work.
Meanwhile, in Glasgow it was an army of volunteers with 4x4s who ferried those in need to their destinations and helped tow those stuck in the snow.
One of them, Ross McKnnion, told ITV News: "I just put a wee post on my personal Facebook saying that if anyone knows any doctors or carers that are struggling to get to vulnerable people give me a shout."
The severe weather saw a red weather warning issued for Scotland, its first.
That has since been lifted, but a yellow warning remains in place over the weekend.