'She's definitely not pregnant. Oh, wait...': Baby boy makes surprise arrival after parents call 999 for 'stomach pain'

"She's not pregnant," Gareth Williams insisted to the 999 call handler, his partner crying in pain in the background.

Nanoseconds later, the couple's thoroughly unexpected newborn son announced his arrival with a wail.

Rhiannon Oldham, aged 30, had been convinced she had simply put on a few pounds over Christmas, and said she had been suffering with heartburn.

"I just took a Rennie and got on with it," she said.

“I’d put on weight over Christmas too, but I just put it down to overindulging."

She never suspected she might be about to give birth.