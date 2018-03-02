Terrorist 'teacher' who trained 'army of children' to carry out attacks faces jail

A self-styled teacher and supporter of the so-called Islamic State terror group is facing jail time for attempting to train an "army of children" to carry out attacks on 30 high-profile targets across London.

Umar Haque, 25, secretly groomed children as young as 11 through terrorism role-plays and exercises.

Although he had no teaching qualifications, he had access to 250 youngsters at two east London schools and the Ripple Road madrassa over five years.

He planned to use guns and a car packed with explosives to strike targets including Big Ben, the Queen's Guard, Heathrow and Westfield shopping centre, his trial heard.

But he was rumbled by police and MI5 who had been on to him since he tried to travel to Turkey in April 2016.

In bugged conversations with his conspirators Haque said: "We are here to cause terror, my brother. We are a death squad sent by Allah and his messengers to avenge my Arab brothers' blood..."