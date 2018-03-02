The big freeze continues, the coldest start to March on record

A windy and freezing cold end to the working week with outbreaks of snow, sleet and freezing rain across parts of England and Wales. Snow showers also continue across eastern Scotland and northeast England. Across Scotland, although the worst of the snowfall is over for now, drifting/blowing snow is going to be a significant issue through the rest of today, causing major problems in snow clearance operations. Drifts of up to 10 feet are expected.

Tonight we see a widespread frost and risk of ice. Snow showers continue in the northeast. Snow and sleet across England and Wales becomes more patchy overnight, but with further accumulations still possible.