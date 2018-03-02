Turning less cold across the south into the weekend

Snow across parts of Northern Ireland, Wales, Central and Southeast England gradually becoming lighter and easing through the night Rain moves up into parts of Southwest England, where it stays windy with gales at times. Further snow showers also continue in the Northeast. We see another widespread frost tonight with an ice risk for many areas.

A frosty and icy start to Saturday for many. Further snow showers in the North and East of Scotland. Showers will affect southern areas through the day, where it will be less cold compared to recent days, leading to a gradual thaw of snow and ice by the afternoon.