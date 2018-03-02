Weather: further outbreaks of snow, rain and freezing rain in the south and southwest

It is a complicated and wintry picture across the UK today. There will be further outbreaks of snow, rain and freezing rain in the south and southwest.

Also, further sleet and snow will gradually move north across southern and some central parts of England and Wales through the day. Snow showers will persist in the northeast with western Scotland remaining the driest and brightest.

It will be windy, particularly in the southwest and will be very cold for most of us. The expected top temperature today is 3 Celsius (37F), but many places will once again fail to get above freezing.