Broadchurch star Sarah Parish breaks leg while sledging in snow

Actress Sarah Parish has been hospitalised after breaking her leg while attempting to snowboard on a "cheap plastic" sledge.

The Broadchurch star, 49, shared a picture and a video of herself being tended to by paramedics while lying in the snow.

She said she will need surgery to pin together her broken bone and joked she'd been given "enough Morphine to knock the Navy" in a post on Instagram showing her leg in a cast.

"Day 2 in Winchester Hospital. Looks like I'll be operated on today," she told fans.

"They're putting a bloody great big pin right through my shin!! No sleep last night, was on enough Morphine to knock the Navy out but still in pain.

"Note to self: cheap plastic sledges are for sitting in and gently trundling down primary slopes NOT a substitute for a stand up snowboard."