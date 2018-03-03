Further snowfall for the north Milder with rain in the south. Ice risk for many overnight

Today: Hazardous snow and icy conditions. Further snow showers in the northeast. Elsewhere, a band of rain, sleet and snow will push up from the south, bringing less cold air, allowing a thaw of some snow and ice into the afternoon.

Tonight: Generally cloudy, with further light snow showers expected in the north. Rain or sleet is likely in southern England, but snow more likely in Wales and the rest of England.

Sunday: Snow showers in northern and eastern parts of Scotland. Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow at times elsewhere across the UK. Thaw of some ice and snow during the day.