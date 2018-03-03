Home owners making second step up ladder face £135,000 price gap

Home owners trying to take their second step on the property ladder face a typical price gap of more than £135,000 to make the leap, a report has found.

The Lloyds Bank Second Stepper report found people who have previously been first-time buyers who are now looking to trade up typically live in a home valued at about £211,296.

But, typically, the type of property they would like to move to - a detached home - will cost around £347,281 - a difference of £135,985.

However, Lloyds also calculates that second steppers have an average equity level of £85,877 to inject into their next property, making it easier to make the jump.

This equity is made up of the deposit they put down on their existing home, the mortgage repayments made since buying it and the rising value of their home while second steppers have been living there.

The calculation assumes that homeowners stay in their first home for just under four years on average before taking their second step on the property ladder.

More than a third (35%) of second steppers think it will be harder to sell their existing property this year than it would have been a year ago.