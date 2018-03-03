Ice and flood warnings issued as gradual thaw begins

Rain falling onto snowy ground could see ice form, said forecasters. Credit: PA

Travellers were warned that rain and melting snow could set into ice while many areas also risk flooding as the big thaw begins. Temperatures began gradually easing up from freezing in many areas, but widespread disruption is set to continue over the weekend. Drivers have been urged to take care on the roads, with forecasters warning that rain falling on snow-covered roads is likely to turn to ice. And Northern England and Scotland have been told that even more snow is on the way.

Forecasters have said the worst of the big freeze is over, with roads that were blocked by snow beginning to reopen in many areas. Most parts of England will remain around freezing today, though temperatures could climb to as high as 7C for parts of Wales and the South West on Saturday. A yellow weather warning for ice is in place for much of England and in Northern Ireland, with forecasters warnings that rain falling on frozen ground could cause treacherous conditions. There is a yellow snow warning in northern England and Scotland throughout the day, with the Met Office saying it could cause further travel disruptions and leave some rural communities cut off. Melting snow has also prompted flood warnings across many parts of the south west and the north east England. The Environment Agency has published a total of 15 flood warnings and 36 alerts.

ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn on the weekend's weather

Some roads remain closed on Saturday as authorities work to clear snow, while flights and trains continue to be affected. However, many transport services are beginning to get back to normal. Overnight, the M62 in Greater Manchester finally reopened after being closed for more than a day. Hundreds of motorists had spent Thursday night trapped in their cars when heavy snow fall and high winds left the road impassable. Train services remain heavily disrupted. Scotrail has urged people not to travel on its lines if at all possible, while Arriva Trains Wales said it had no trains on most routes. Glasgow and Manchester airports have cancelled a number of flights, and anyone planning to fly from the UK is advised to contact their airline before setting off from home. More than a dozen football matches have also been postponed due to the weather.

A digger works into the evening to clear snow from the A905 near Skinflats. Credit: PA

People cross the snowy Millenium Bridge in central London. Credit: PA