- ITV Report
Ice and flood warnings issued as gradual thaw begins
Travellers were warned that rain and melting snow could set into ice while many areas also risk flooding as the big thaw begins.
Temperatures began gradually easing up from freezing in many areas, but widespread disruption is set to continue over the weekend.
Drivers have been urged to take care on the roads, with forecasters warning that rain falling on snow-covered roads is likely to turn to ice.
And Northern England and Scotland have been told that even more snow is on the way.
Forecasters have said the worst of the big freeze is over, with roads that were blocked by snow beginning to reopen in many areas.
Most parts of England will remain around freezing today, though temperatures could climb to as high as 7C for parts of Wales and the South West on Saturday.
A yellow weather warning for ice is in place for much of England and in Northern Ireland, with forecasters warnings that rain falling on frozen ground could cause treacherous conditions.
There is a yellow snow warning in northern England and Scotland throughout the day, with the Met Office saying it could cause further travel disruptions and leave some rural communities cut off.
Melting snow has also prompted flood warnings across many parts of the south west and the north east England. The Environment Agency has published a total of 15 flood warnings and 36 alerts.
- ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn on the weekend's weather
Some roads remain closed on Saturday as authorities work to clear snow, while flights and trains continue to be affected. However, many transport services are beginning to get back to normal.
Overnight, the M62 in Greater Manchester finally reopened after being closed for more than a day.
Hundreds of motorists had spent Thursday night trapped in their cars when heavy snow fall and high winds left the road impassable.
Train services remain heavily disrupted. Scotrail has urged people not to travel on its lines if at all possible, while Arriva Trains Wales said it had no trains on most routes.
Glasgow and Manchester airports have cancelled a number of flights, and anyone planning to fly from the UK is advised to contact their airline before setting off from home.
More than a dozen football matches have also been postponed due to the weather.
The extreme weather has caused several deaths, including that of a seven-year-old girl.
Collisions have occupied emergency services across the country, while the Army was drafted in as part of a major rescue operation to reach motorists trapped on roads by heavy snow and icy blasts.
Between five and 10 vehicles collided at around 3.45pm on Friday on the A38 westbound in Devon, Highways England said, while a further 30 vehicles became stuck in a lane due to the weather conditions after the accident between the A380 and B3344.
Southeastern rail services were also severely disrupted after frustrated passengers jumped from a train near Lewisham station, south London, on Friday evening and began walking down tracks.