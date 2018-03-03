Icy roads and pavements into Sunday. Rain, sleet and snow showers in the north tomorrow. Wet but milder in the south

Tonight: Generally cloudy, with further light snow showers expected in the north. Rain or sleet is likely in southern England, but snow more likely in Wales and the rest of England.

Sunday: Snow showers in northern and eastern parts of Scotland. Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow at times elsewhere across the UK. Thaw of some ice and snow during the day.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday: Cold in the far north with snow showers, mainly northeast. Less cold in the south, with a mixture of rain, sleet and snow on hills. Mist and fog in places.