Three men charged with manslaughter over deadly Leicester explosion

The blast killed three people and left several injured. Credit: ITV News

Three men have been charged with manslaughter and arson over an explosion in Leicester which left five people dead and a number of people injured.. Arkan Ali, 37, Hawkar Hassan, 32, and Aram Kurd, 33, have been charged with manslaughter and arson with intent to endanger life over the Hinckley Road explosion on Sunday evening. Four of the people killed in the blast have been named as Shane, 18, and Sean Rajoobeer, 17, Leah Beth Reek, 18, who was Shane's girlfriend, and Viktorija Ljevleva, 22, with the fifth victim believed to be Shane and Sean's 46-year-old mother Mary.

Mary Ragoobar, 46, and her two sons Shane, 18, and Sean, 17 Credit: Facebook

Ali, of Drake Close, Oldham, Hassan, of Eld Road, Coventry, and Kurd, of Hillary Place, Leicester, are due to appear in custody at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Monday. Two other men, both from East Anglia, have been arrested over the blast and continue to be questioned by police. The force said they were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to cause an explosion and for offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Leah Beth Reek, 18, was also killed in the explosion. Credit: LOROS Hospice

The incident, which demolished a supermarket and the two-storey flat above, follows an explosion in Boston, Lincolnshire, in 2011 which killed five Lithuanian men and was caused by an illegal vodka factory. Leicestershire Police refused to comment on media reports which said the Hinckley Road explosion may have been caused by an illegal alcohol distillery.

The blast site is still being examined by specialist officers. Credit: PA