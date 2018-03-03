Looters 'broke into Dublin supermarket using digger' during blizzards

A group of looters were filmed apparently breaking into a Lidl supermarket in Dublin using a mechanical digger during Friday's blizzards.

Videos posted online show the digger being used to smash a wall until it collapses, bringing a large section of the roof down with it.

A large group is then seen apparently running in to ransack the store.

Police said a second store was also looted in the city as it was gripped by snowstorms.

Eight men aged between 24 and 47 have been arrested and charged with theft, burglary and trespassing offences, Irish Police have said.

A ninth man, in his 30s, has been arrested for handling stolen property.