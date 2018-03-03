- ITV Report
Looters 'broke into Dublin supermarket using digger' during blizzards
A group of looters were filmed apparently breaking into a Lidl supermarket in Dublin using a mechanical digger during Friday's blizzards.
Videos posted online show the digger being used to smash a wall until it collapses, bringing a large section of the roof down with it.
A large group is then seen apparently running in to ransack the store.
Police said a second store was also looted in the city as it was gripped by snowstorms.
Eight men aged between 24 and 47 have been arrested and charged with theft, burglary and trespassing offences, Irish Police have said.
A ninth man, in his 30s, has been arrested for handling stolen property.
Irish police said the store on Fortunestown Lane in the west of the city had sustained substantial damage.
They reported that a number of vehicles were also reported stolen.
Police urged anyone with information to come forward
A member of Ireland's ruling Fine Gael party, parliamentarian Colm Brophy, said attacked the "mindless criminal behaviour" of the alleged looters.
"I am particularly mindful that these actions have taken place in the midst of a code red weather warning when our emergency services are at full stretch," he added.
"The type of outrageous behaviour we witnessed tonight has no place in our community."