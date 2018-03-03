Naomi Campbell says beauty industry still shying away from featuring black women

Naomi Campbell has said the beauty industry is falling behind on diversity by failing to show black women in adverts.

The supermodel spoke out as she posed with her rumoured boyfriend, grime star Skepta, 35,on the cover of GQ.

She said of having two black cover stars: "This is the new way, this is what it should be and how it should stay. We're not a trend."

Campbell hailed progress on diversity in fashion, saying that women of colour were increasingly included in major fashion advertising campaigns.

But she said "what's left to do now is (the) beauty (industry)".

"This is not an attack - we're just making you aware. Sometimes, people are so involved in their business that they've got no idea what the casting person is doing," she said.

"So you have to give them a little nudge and say, 'This is just a friendly reminder.'Then after a few friendly reminders, yes, it's more of a statement."