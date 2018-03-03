Parents of Grand Canyon helicopter crash victim sue tour operator for 'wrongful death'

The parents of a newlywed groom who was among five Britons to die a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon are suing the tour operator in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Jonathan Udall and his new wife wife Ellie both died in hospital from their injuries after the February 10 crash which also killed three of their friends.

Mr Udall's family say the crash the couple's lives could have been saved if Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters had not negligently failed to install a crash-resistant fuel tank in a lawsuit filed in Nevada on Friday.

Lawyers for Philip and Marlene Udall, of Southampton, claim their 31-year-old son would not have sustained "severe and catastrophic" burns if the system had been fitted to the Airbus EC130 B4.

They are asking for in excess of 195,000 dollars (£141,000) in damages, as well as punitive damages and a jury trial.

After the lawsuit was filed, lawyer Gary Robb said the lawsuit was aimed at preventing other deaths.