Jacob Rees-Mogg attacks Leo Varadkar and EU over Irish border

Jacob Rees-Mogg has accused Ireland and the European Union of risking a "no deal" Brexit with their "absurd" suggestion that Northern Ireland should be in a common regulatory area with Brussels to avoid a hard border on the island.

The leading Tory Brexiteer blamed "irresponsible, vote-chasing immaturity" from Irish premier Leo Varadkar and "clear disregard" for the Good Friday Agreement from EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier for the row over the Irish border.

The MP said it was clear that a solution cannot be found to maintain a soft Irish border until Britain and the EU have finalised their future trading relationship.

Theresa May has already rejected the EU's demand, arguing it would threaten the constitutional and territorial integrity of the UK by keeping Northern Ireland in a de facto customs area with Brussels, which the rest of the country would be outside.

The Prime Minister has instead called for either a customs partnership, under which the UK "mirrors" EU requirements on goods from around the world, or a streamlined customs arrangement, using technology and "trusted trader" schemes to do away with the need for customs checks.

Writing in the Belfast News Letter, Mr Rees-Mogg praised Mrs May for rejecting Brussels' demands "firmly and unalterably".