'A real stinker' - The Emoji Movie named worst film at the Razzie awards

The Emoji Movie has been crowned the worst film of 2017 at the Razzie Awards.

It took four out of the 10 prizes up for grabs at the annual film awards, which celebrates the worst the movie industry has to offer.

Tom Cruise, Kim Basinger and Mel Gibson were also among those awarded the only film gong that no one wants to win.

But it was the Emoji movie that really riled judges.

It fended off competition from nominees Fifty Shades Darker, Transformers: The Last Knight, The Mummy and Baywatch to take the crown.

The film, which featured Sir Patrick Stewart as the voice of the poop emoji and James Corden as a high five emoji, also won worst screenplay, worst director for Tony Leondis and worst screen combo, given to any two of its "obnoxious emojis".

Described as "a real stinker", it has become the first animated film in the award ceremony's 38 years to take the leading prize.