A cold and icy start across the UK, with rain and snow across the southwest as well as snow showers in the northeast.

Staying cold for many today with further rain and snow in places. Turning a little less cold across the far south of England, with a thaw setting in here.

Temperatures for many only reaching around 2 Celsius, 36F but 7 to 9 Celsius (45 to 48F) in the far south.