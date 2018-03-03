Weather warnings remain in Scotland as disruption continues

Efforts are continuing to get services across Scotland up and running in the wake of the extreme weather which hit the country this week.

Yellow weather warnings for snow remain in place for much of the country on Saturday, spelling possible continued disruption to day-to-day life.

Gritting and snow clearing on the roads was set to continue over the weekend, while train firm ScotRail said it would operate as many services as it could on Saturday.

The central belt's main airports are open, although they are encouraging people to check the status of their flights before travelling to the airports.

Meanwhile, some health boards are continuing to prioritise emergency and urgent procedures, with routine cases postponed.

The developments come as the armed forces extended their efforts to help get essential medical staff to and from work amid travel disruption from "the Beast from the East".

Troops, backed by the emergency services and volunteers, were working in the NHS Fife and NHS Tayside regions from Friday evening onwards to transport vital staff to the hospitals where they work.

The Army had earlier been called in to take medics to and from Edinburgh's two biggest hospitals.

NHS 24 has appealed for help this weekend, asking anyone who can help their staff get to work to contact them via email servicedeliveryadmin@nhs24.scot.nhs.uk

Health Secretary Shona Robison said: "Emergency services across the country have given a superhuman effort over the past few days and I am particularly grateful to those selfless individuals across the country with 4x4 vehicles who have given up their time to get members of healthcare staff into work. They all deserve our deepest thanks.

"Health and social care staff have worked to ensure hospitals, surgeries and care homes keep operating throughout these difficult circumstances. The care they have delivered for patients has been nothing short of heroic."

ScotRail said it aims to have services such as Edinburgh to Glasgow and Inverness to Aberdeen running from early morning.