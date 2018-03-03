- ITV Report
-
Man shoots himself dead outside of White House
The White House was placed in lockdown on Saturday after a man shot himself dead just outside the fence line.
The District of Columbia Police Department said that an "adult male has been declared deceased. We are working to notify next of kin".
The statement comes about two hours after the Secret Service first reported that it was responding to reports of a self-inflicted shooting along the White House's north fence.
The incident took place before President Donald Trump's scheduled late afternoon return to the White House from Florida.
Mr Trump was at his Palm Beach golf resort Mar-a-Lago when the incident took place.
The Secret Service said in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said "we are aware of the situation, the president has been briefed".
- If you are in distress or need some support, the Samaritans are available 24 hours a day on 116 123 or through their website