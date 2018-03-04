Actor Michael Sheen says he would take pay cut to achieve gender equality

Hollywood actor Michael Sheen has said he would "absolutely" take a pay cut if it meant being paid the same as a female actress, as he attended a gender equality march.

Stars, politicians of all ranks and parties and campaigners stood shoulder to shoulder outside the Palace of Westminster in London as they took part in the March4Women rally.

Sheen, 49, said equal rights were "incredibly important to me" at Care International's sixth annual march marking 100 years since some women got the vote and ahead of International Women's Day.

Asked if he would take less money for a role if it meant equal pay between him and a female co-star, he said: "I think it's absolutely imperative that no matter what the industry, no matter what the profession, that people should be paid the same for doing the same work. That's just a given.

"We're not going to change anything unless that happens, so absolutely."

His comments were echoed by activist Bianca Jagger, who was cheered as she called out for the gender pay gap to be closed before the marchers set off on Sunday.