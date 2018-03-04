EU could reject UK's Brexit plan for Irish border warns Irish foreign minister

Theresa May's plan to ensure the continuation of a soft border between Northern Ireland and the Republic could be rejected by the European Union, Ireland's foreign minister has suggested.

The Prime Minister has committed to leaving the EU customs union which guarantees tariff-free trade.

However she has insisted a hard border can be avoided through technological solutions and placing no new restrictions on the 80% of cross-frontier trade carried out by smaller businesses.

But the Irish Tanaiste Simon Coveney told BBC One's The Andrew Marr Show he was "not sure that the European Union will be able to support" the plan, as it would be worried about protecting the integrity of the single market.

"While of course we will explore and look at all of the proposed British solutions, they are essentially a starting point in negotiations as opposed to an end point," he said.

Coveney said if agreement cannot be reached during tri-partite talks between the UK, Ireland and the European Commission, the backstop plan of full British alignment with customs union and single market rules that Mrs May "committed clearly" to in December would have to be put in place.

In a major speech on Friday, May rejected "unacceptable" EU proposals to retain customs union arrangements in Northern Ireland, but accepted the UK's "responsibility" to help maintain a soft border with the Republic.