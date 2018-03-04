Fiorentina captain Davide Astori dies aged 31

Fiorentina captain Davide Astori has died aged 31, the club has announced.

The Serie A side confirmed the death of the central defender in a short statement on their official website.

Fiorentina were due to face Udinese in Serie A later on Sunday - but the match has been postponed because of the death of the former Italian international.

Astori started his career with AC Milan but did not play a competitive match for the Rossoneri, and after loan spells with Serie C clubs Pizighettone and Cremonese he joined Cagliari in 2008, playing for the club until 2016.

During his time on the books of the Sardinian side, Astori had loan spells with Roma and Fiorentina, joining the latter permanently in 2016.