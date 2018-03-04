Sub-four minute mile history maker Sir Roger Bannister dies aged 88

Roger Bannister makes history as he crosses the finish line 1954 Credit: AP

Sir Roger Bannister, the first athlete to run a sub-four minute mile, has died aged 88. The athlete broke the four-minute barrier in 1954 - a feat many at the time thought was not humanly possible. He clocked 3 minutes, 59.4 seconds over four laps at Oxford's Iffley Road track on May 6, 1954, to break the 4-minute mile - a test of speed and endurance that stands as one of the defining sporting achievements of the 20th century. "It's amazing that more people have climbed Mount Everest than have broken the 4-minute mile," he said in an interview in 2012.

Credit: AP

Sir Roger, who went on to pursue a long and distinguished medical career, suffered from Parkinson's disease in recent years. A statement released on behalf of Sir Roger's family said: "Sir Roger Bannister, died peacefully in Oxford on 3rd March 2018, aged 88, surrounded by his family who were as loved by him, as he was loved by them. "He banked his treasure in the hearts of his friends."

Sir Roger took part in the Olympic torch relay for the London 2012 Olympics Credit: AP

IAAF president Seb Coe tweeted: "This is a day of intense sadness both for our nation and for all of us in athletics. There is not a single athlete of my generation who was not inspired by Roger and his achievements both on and off the track."

It became a symbol of attempting a challenge in the physical world of something hitherto thought impossible. I'd like to see it as a metaphor not only for sport, but for life and seeking challenges. – Roger Bannister

The incredible run on that day in Oxford captured the public's imagination, making him a global celebrity and lifting the spirits of a nation still suffering through postwar austerity. Swedish runner Gundar Haegg's mile time of 4:01.4 had stood for nine years, but in 1954 Bannister, Australian rival John Landy and others were threatening to break it. "As it became clear that somebody was going to do it, I felt that I would prefer it to be me," he said. He also wanted to deliver something special for his country. "I thought it would be right for Britain to try to get this. "There was a feeling of patriotism. Our new queen had been crowned the year before, Everest had been climbed in 1953. Although I tried in 1953, I broke the British record, but not the 4-minute mile, and so everything was ready in 1954."

Sir Roger Bannister met Winston Churchill shortly after his historic run Credit: AP