Flood warnings as UK begins thaw following freezing weather

For many an end to the widespread freezing conditions of the past week is in sight, but the weather could continue to cause chaos for some parts of the UK, with flood warnings now in place. A total of 16 flood warnings and 35 flood alerts remain in force across England, as the Environment Agency warned of a potential surge in water levels. High tides and easterly winds may result in flooding and "extreme danger" on exposed piers and coastlines. In Ireland, where orange and yellow alerts for snow and ice are still in place, the Irish Coast Guard and the RNLI issued a joint call for people to exercise caution in coastal areas.

A gradual thaw will continue to take hold for many places on Sunday, especially in southern England where the mercury could reach as high as 9C. However icy roads and further snow will continue to blight parts of the UK, with yellow weather warning for snow in place for much of the day across parts of Scotland. The Met Office said parts of north-east England could see more snow throughout the day.

