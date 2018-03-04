- ITV Report
Flood warnings as UK begins thaw following freezing weather
For many an end to the widespread freezing conditions of the past week is in sight, but the weather could continue to cause chaos for some parts of the UK, with flood warnings now in place.
A total of 16 flood warnings and 35 flood alerts remain in force across England, as the Environment Agency warned of a potential surge in water levels.
High tides and easterly winds may result in flooding and "extreme danger" on exposed piers and coastlines.
In Ireland, where orange and yellow alerts for snow and ice are still in place, the Irish Coast Guard and the RNLI issued a joint call for people to exercise caution in coastal areas.
A gradual thaw will continue to take hold for many places on Sunday, especially in southern England where the mercury could reach as high as 9C.
However icy roads and further snow will continue to blight parts of the UK, with yellow weather warning for snow in place for much of the day across parts of Scotland.
The Met Office said parts of north-east England could see more snow throughout the day.
The milder weather spells the end of frozen rain - the rare weather phenomenon seen recently which occurs when snow, ice, sleet or hail passes through warm air before cooling closer to the ground and freezing on impact.
On Saturday, freezing rain and high winds left hundreds of homes without power, while the thawing conditions caused a number of pipes to burst on the Isle of Wight, Southern Water said.
Icicles caused damage to overhead cables in Bishopton tunnel in Scotland, while North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue knocked down dangerous shards of ice overhanging a footpath.
A plan is being put together for a clean-up operation after Holyhead Marina, in Angelesy, North Wales, was battered by Storm Emma.
The weather conditions over the past few days damaged a large number of vessels berthed in the marina, and there was a low risk of pollution.
Some roads, such as the A66 in Cumbria and County Durham, remain closed as authorities work to clear snow, but other transport services are starting to get back to normal.
Airports are beginning reopen and train routes resume, but some operators have warned of reduced or altered timetables.