Italians vote following divisive election campaign focused on immigration

Voting has begun in Italy in one of the most uncertain elections in years, following a divisive campaign marked by anti-migrant rhetoric.

The populist Five Star Movement - which ran on a platform of anti-austerity and euroscepticism - is expected to be the biggest single party, however analysts are predicting a hung parliament.

Silvio Berlusconi, the 81-year-old former prime minister, could emerge as a kingmaker with his centre-right alliance (Forza and the Northern League) likely to be the largest bloc in the chamber.

He cannot stand for office because of a tax fraud conviction.