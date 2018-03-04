- ITV Report
-
Italians vote following divisive election campaign focused on immigration
Voting has begun in Italy in one of the most uncertain elections in years, following a divisive campaign marked by anti-migrant rhetoric.
The populist Five Star Movement - which ran on a platform of anti-austerity and euroscepticism - is expected to be the biggest single party, however analysts are predicting a hung parliament.
Silvio Berlusconi, the 81-year-old former prime minister, could emerge as a kingmaker with his centre-right alliance (Forza and the Northern League) likely to be the largest bloc in the chamber.
He cannot stand for office because of a tax fraud conviction.
The run up to the election saw clashes between anti-fascist protestors and supporters of far-right parties.
ITV News recorded customers at one Milan restaurant openly performing fascist salutes while listening to Mussolini-era marching songs.
In the last four years, 600,000 economic migrants and refugees have arrived in Italy, fuelling anti-immigrant sentiment which has led to the rise of populist parties.
In just a few short years, the Northern League has gone from a small party in the north of Italy to a national force which could soon be part of the most right-wing Italian government since the Second World War.
A few weeks ago a candidate who once stood for the same party shot six immigrants in the central Italian town of Macerata, and police later found Hitler's writings in his apartment.
Unemployment is at 10.8% and economic growth in the eurozone's third-largest economy is lagging the average.
Polls indicated a third hadn't decided or weren't even sure they would vote.