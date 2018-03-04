'Luckiest man alive' cheats death after trying to remove tree branch from power line in Manchester

A passer-by who tried to remove a large tree branch hanging from an overhead live power line has been labelled the "luckiest man alive".

The man escaped with what he described as "a tingle" on Saturday afternoon before the power was cut from the 11,000-volt line in Mottram, Hyde, in Greater Manchester.

Electricity North West has been battling Storm Emma in restoring power to 23,000 homes as wind and fallen trees have damaged overhead lines.

The walker rang the operator on Saturday afternoon after touching the branch and was told to move away for his own safety.