Theresa May tells Donald Trump of 'deep concern' over trade war threat

It comes after the Prime Minister's de facto deputy, David Lidington, rebuked Mr Trump for threatening a trade battle with the European Union.

Theresa May has told Donald Trump of her "deep concern" at the president's plan to introduce tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to the United States which have sparked fears of a trade war.

In a further escalation, Mr Trump has said the US "will simply apply a Tax" on cars made in Europe if the EU retaliates against the trade penalties he is seeking on imports of steel and aluminium.

"The Prime Minister raised our deep concern at the President's forthcoming announcement on steel and aluminium tariffs, noting that multilateral action was the only way to resolve the problem of global overcapacity in all parties' interests," the spokeswoman said.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said a phone call took place between Mrs may and Mr Trump on Sunday.

Mr Lidington told BBC One's Sunday Politics programme: "I just think that the United States is not taking an advisable course in threatening a trade war.

"Trade wars don't do anybody any good."

Mr Lidington suggested the American authorities could overrule any tariffs, as they did in the case of aircraft manufacturer Bombardier when Mr Trump's administration threatened huge duties on its C-wing planes.

The minister said: "We'll have to see what happens, I mean there was a lot of concerns recently about something comparable with regards aviation and the aircraft that were being produced in part by Bombardier in Belfast in Northern Ireland, and the American authorities at the end of the day struck that down, they said no that is not the way that we should be going."

Mrs May and Mr Trump also discussed the war in Syria.

"They discussed Syria, and the appalling humanitarian situation in Eastern Ghouta," the spokeswoman said.

"They agreed it was a humanitarian catastrophe, and that the overwhelming responsibility for the heart-breaking human suffering lay with the Syrian regime and Russia, as the regime's main backer.

"They agreed that Russia and others with influence over the Syrian regime must act now to cease their campaign of violence and to protect civilians."