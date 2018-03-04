Pub opening hours to be extended for royal wedding
Pub opening hours will be extended on the weekend of the Royal Wedding.
The Home Office confirms that licensing hours in England and Wales will be relaxed for two days at the time of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.
Pubs will be allowed to open until 1am on the nights of Friday 18th and Saturday 19th May.
The couple will marry at noon on the Saturday at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.
A similar extension was granted for the wedding of Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.
It was also used for the World Cup in 2014.
The Home Secretary can relax pub opening hours when there is a "celebration period" to mark an occasion of exceptional international or national significance.
The extended hours will also mean football fans will have more time to celebrate - or commiserate - after the FA Cup final that evening.
The British Beer and Pub Association said it would be a "timely boost" for their members.