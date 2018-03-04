Temperatures recover as thaw sets in

After the deep freeze we defrost as temperatures recover - a slow thaw in the north, quicker in the south where most of the snow is now long gone. With rain forecast in places - existing snow will be melting away. Frosty and icy tonight for most away from the far south. Misty low cloud and fog forming to give a grey murky start tomorrow. Staying wintry through mainland Scotland - with more sleet and snow from the east and rain for coastlines it'll still feel very cold. Elsewhere, nowhere near as cold with cloudy skies and rain on and off in the west. Otherwise, dry with brighter breaks for central spots. Temperatures a good 10C or more higher than this point last week.