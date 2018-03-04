Trump threatens to raise tariffs on European cars if the EU retaliates over steel and aluminium

Donald Trump has threatened to "simply apply a TAX" on cars made in Europe if the European Union retaliates against trade heavy penalties he is seeking on imports of steel and aluminium.

The EU is promising retaliation against American exports if the president follows through on his idea of a 25% tariff on imported steel and 10% on aluminium - as he says he will next week.

The EU is mulling a 25% tariffs on around $3.5bn of imports from the US, including iconic American brands such as Levi's jeans and Harley-Davidson motorbikes.