People across the UK asked to save water due to supply concerns

Bad weather has been blamed for problems with mains water supply to homes throughout the UK, with people urged to use as little water as possible. A thaw in temperatures has caused a number of burst pipes and leaks, leaving tens of thousands of households without any water. Thames Water opened a number of bottled water stations in north and south London after homes were left without water in the capital.

Suppliers across the country reported a high volume of calls and asked customers to be patient while repairs are carried out. Severn Trent apologised to customers in the Rugby area who had no supply. The company said it has been dealing with "an unprecedented number of leaks". Southern Water said customers may be experiencing loss of supply "that could be caused by the cold weather".

Anglian Water warned of "extended waiting times" and added: "The weather has also affected our ability to get field teams out to jobs in certain parts of our region." Welsh Water said: "Due to the thaw, we're expecting some disruption to our services over the next few days. "We are working as quickly as is safely possible to resolve issues as they occur." The company also asked customers to make sure no taps were left running and for businesses to check their premises for any leaks. United Utilities, which serves the north west, told customers: "As temperatures begin to climb following the cold snap, we are dealing with a number of issues due to the freeze and then thaw which may be affecting supplies in your area." Wessex Water said "some customers" are experiencing leaks and that it has had more calls than normal. Yorkshire has also been affected, with "very challenging conditions" due to a number of burst pipes. Yorkshire Water said: "As the weather warms up, frozen pipes thaw which causes them to contract and sometimes break.

