- ITV Report
-
Weather: A cold start to Sunday morning with some fog and icy patches across the UK
A cold start to Sunday morning with some fog and icy patches across the UK. Staying cold for much of the day once again, with a lot of cloud and some outbreaks of rain, sleet and hill snow at times.
However, it will be brighter across southwest England with some heavy showers here. Less cold across the far south of England, with the highest temperatures reaching around 9 Celsius, that's 48 Fahrenheit.