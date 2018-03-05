Charity abuse scandal: watchdog examining 80 claims

Dozens of people have come forward to make claims of abuse against charity workers since a scandal involving Oxfam staff in emergency zones first broke three weeks ago.

Regulator the Charity Commission says it is examining 80 safeguarding claims relating to 26 charities and aid groups received since February 12.

ITV News understands the allegations include claims of sexual abuse of children.

Penny Mordaunt, the International Development Secretary, warned there predators must be brought to justice.

"Let us ensure that there is no hiding place for those who wish to exploit the vulnerable in our sector," she said.

Let us ensure that the British public can take pride in everything that is done in their name."