- ITV Report
-
Emma Watson debuts new 'Time's Up' tattoo with grammatical error
Emma Watson has premiered a new "Time's Up" tattoo at an Oscars after-party, complete with a grammatical error.
Watson, 27, has been a vocal supporter of the Time's Up and #MeToo movements and has backed new guidelines to tackle harassment and bullying in the film industry.
On Sunday night she posed for photographs outside the Vanity Fair party in Los Angeles, showing off the new ink on her right arm.
But the large calligraphic "Time's Up" tattoo was missing an apostrophe.
It is not known whether the tattoo is a temporary or permanent inking.
Other stars arrived at the red carpet at the Academy Awards wearing pins for the Time's Up movement, which was triggered by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's downfall.
Last month, it emerged that Harry Potter actress Watson made a £1 million donation to a new fund that will help set up a framework and provide support for those affected by sexual harassment.