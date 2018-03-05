Gary Oldman thanks his mum as he wins his first Oscar award

Gary Oldman said his 99-year-old mother would be celebrating as he won his first ever Oscar award.

The actor told ITV News that his mum "wanted this more than I did" and had hoped for years to see her son win the ultimate acting accolade.

Now, her dreams have finally come true, after Oldman was named best actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

In his victory speech Oldman thanked his mother, adding "Put the kettle on, I'm bringing Oscar home."

Speaking after the awards, he described his delight that she had been able to see his win.