- ITV Report
-
Gary Oldman thanks his mum as he wins his first Oscar award
Gary Oldman said his 99-year-old mother would be celebrating as he won his first ever Oscar award.
The actor told ITV News that his mum "wanted this more than I did" and had hoped for years to see her son win the ultimate acting accolade.
Now, her dreams have finally come true, after Oldman was named best actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.
In his victory speech Oldman thanked his mother, adding "Put the kettle on, I'm bringing Oscar home."
Speaking after the awards, he described his delight that she had been able to see his win.
He told from ITV News that his mother had been a steadfast support throughout his career.
"She has wanted this more than I did to be honest with you," he told ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar.
"Over the years, she's said, 'Oh I'd love to see you win an Oscar'.
"She's 99 in November so this...it's a big night for her.
"She is a little slow now and losing her sight. I wish she could physically be here, but she watched it tonight and I'll sit down with her and have a cup of tea in the morning."
Oldman said that he was still overwhelmed after getting "the ultimate accolade" for an actor.
"You don't quite realise what a big deal it is until you're holding the d**n thing," he said.
He praised the "extraordinary" experience of filming Darkest Hour - including meeting Churchill's descendants.
"I had my doubts and my hesitation at the beginning," he said.
"There were times working on it, when I turned to my wife and said, 'What have I got myself into?' But it's been a glorious experience, a great honour and privilege to play him."