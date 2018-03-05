Inventor of wind-up radio Trevor Baylis dies aged 80

Inventor Trevor Baylis, who created the wind-up radio, has died aged 80, the manager of his company has confirmed.

David Bunting, who runs Trevor Baylis Brands, said he died of natural causes at his home in Eel Pie Island, Twickenham on Monday morning having been ill for a long time.

He had been seriously debilitated, having suffered from Crohn's disease, Mr Bunting said.

Mr Baylis,who was awarded an OBE in 1997 and a CBE in 2015, has no living relatives.

"He made an enormous difference as the sole inventor in this company and did a tremendous amount to publicise their role and the importance of the inventions," Mr Bunting said.