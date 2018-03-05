Italy swerves to the right as election delivers hung parliament

Populist and right-wing parties have emerged as the big winners of a general election in Italy that left no one group with enough support to govern alone.

Nearly half of all seats were won by right-wing MPs in a result that saw the two centrist parties which have dominated Italian politics for years pushed out by populist and Eurosceptic groups.

The centre-left coalition that has governed Italy since 2013 was swept out of power with just 23% of the vote, according to preliminary result.

A centre-right coalition including former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party and the anti-immigrant League had the largest proportion of votes, with around 37% of the total.

But the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement was the biggest single party, with around 32%.

In another upset, the mainstream Forza Italia were beaten into third place by their anti-Europe allies in the League party.