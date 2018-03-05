Jaguar Land Rover halts production at Solihull and Castle Bromwich plants due to water shortages

Jaguar has been forced to temporarily close two of its main UK plants as a result of water disruptions caused by the recent snowstorms.

The firm's Solihull plant in the West Midlands has halted production and workers are being sent home, a spokesman for Jaguar Land Rover said.

A spokesman said they had been "forced to close" the plant as a result of water shortages caused by burst water mains in the region.

The Castle Bromwich plant in Birmingham will also close from Tuesday morning.

The firm said they would be "closely monitoring" the situation but could not say when either would reopen.

At any one time the Solihull site has 10,000 employees while the Castle Bromwich site has up to 3,000 people working there.