- ITV Report
Jaguar Land Rover halts production at Solihull and Castle Bromwich plants due to water shortages
Jaguar has been forced to temporarily close two of its main UK plants as a result of water disruptions caused by the recent snowstorms.
The firm's Solihull plant in the West Midlands has halted production and workers are being sent home, a spokesman for Jaguar Land Rover said.
A spokesman said they had been "forced to close" the plant as a result of water shortages caused by burst water mains in the region.
The Castle Bromwich plant in Birmingham will also close from Tuesday morning.
The firm said they would be "closely monitoring" the situation but could not say when either would reopen.
At any one time the Solihull site has 10,000 employees while the Castle Bromwich site has up to 3,000 people working there.
Chocolate firm Cadbury said it was also limiting activity at its factory in Bournville, Birmingham, due to water shortages.
A spokesman said they were getting only "limited water supply to the site", but there is no shortage of chocolate supplies at present.
She said: "Our supply of chocolate is not immediately impacted as some production is continuing and we currently have sufficient stock available to manage through this, hopefully, short disruption."
Severn Trent Water said they had being seeing widespread disruptions to water supplies as a result of an "unprecedented number of burst pipes" during the thaw.
It said that all its customers still had a water supply but they had been "proactively managing supplies as a precaution" and had asked major firms to cut their usage.
A spokesman said: "This is all part of our normal procedures to prioritise getting water to households and vulnerable customers including hospitals and care homes to keep them on supply."
He said normal supply had been returned to both firms on Monday night.