Man rescued after being buried under an avalanche of snow

A man has been rescued after being buried under snow when an avalanche came down at a ski resort in California.

Luckily, the tip of his snowboard was spotted sticking out of the snow enabling a group of skiers and members of a snow patrol to find him.

In total, five people were trapped in the snow at the Squaw Valley Ski Resort on Friday.

Two people were injured - including one seriously.

Officials are investigating the cause of the avalanche but believe it may have been sparked by a winter storm which dumped 32 inches of snow in 24 hours.

The incident came hours after the body of missing snowboarder Wenyu Zhang was found at the resort. He had been missing since Thursday afternoon.