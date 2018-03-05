- ITV Report
-
New House of Cards trailer released featuring Robin Wright in lead role
The trailer for the hotly-anticipated sixth and final season of House of Cards has been released featuring Robin Wright as the president of the United States.
It is the first look at the Netflix show following lead actor Kevin Spacey's axing amid sexual harassment accusations.
Robin Wright plays Claire Underwood, the wife of Spacey's character (and former president) Frank Underwood.
The trailer opens with a shot moving throw the halls of the White House, moving through several doors and rooms leading towards the Oval Office.
Once inside the Oval Office the camera moves forward to reveal Wright swivelling around to face the camera in the president's chair.
'We're just getting started," Wright's character says.
The trailer first aired during last night's Oscars ceremony, simultaneously being released on YouTube.
Production of the critically-acclaimed show was suspended last November when allegations against Spacey first surfaced.
Netflix has not released an exact airing date of the eight-episode series, only saying it is "coming this fall" (autumn).