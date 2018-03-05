New House of Cards trailer released featuring Robin Wright in lead role

The trailer for the hotly-anticipated sixth and final season of House of Cards has been released featuring Robin Wright as the president of the United States.

It is the first look at the Netflix show following lead actor Kevin Spacey's axing amid sexual harassment accusations.

Robin Wright plays Claire Underwood, the wife of Spacey's character (and former president) Frank Underwood.

The trailer opens with a shot moving throw the halls of the White House, moving through several doors and rooms leading towards the Oval Office.