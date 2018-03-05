Oscars stars show support for Me Too and Time's Up campaigns as Kimmel tells Hollywood to clean act up

Stars from across the acting world used this year's Oscars to show their support for victims of sexual harassment.

Some of Hollywood's biggest names joined in solidarity with both the Me Too and Time's Up movements in Hollywood.

But unlike the Golden Globes and Bafta Film Awards, where stars came dressed in black, guests at the Oscars opted to wear badges.

Sir Patrick Stewart and Jane Fonda were among the A-listers to arrive at the star-studded on Sunday evening wearing #TimesUp badges.

And host Jimmy Kimmel used his opening speech to tackle the subject of disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

In a plea to clean up Hollywood, Kimmel told the audience: "What happened with Harvey and what's happening all over was long overdue. We can't let bad behaviour slide anymore.

"The world is watching us. We need to set an example."