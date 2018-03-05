- ITV Report
Oscars stars show support for Me Too and Time's Up campaigns as Kimmel tells Hollywood to clean act up
Stars from across the acting world used this year's Oscars to show their support for victims of sexual harassment.
Some of Hollywood's biggest names joined in solidarity with both the Me Too and Time's Up movements in Hollywood.
But unlike the Golden Globes and Bafta Film Awards, where stars came dressed in black, guests at the Oscars opted to wear badges.
Sir Patrick Stewart and Jane Fonda were among the A-listers to arrive at the star-studded on Sunday evening wearing #TimesUp badges.
And host Jimmy Kimmel used his opening speech to tackle the subject of disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.
In a plea to clean up Hollywood, Kimmel told the audience: "What happened with Harvey and what's happening all over was long overdue. We can't let bad behaviour slide anymore.
"The world is watching us. We need to set an example."
- Hollywood doesn't shy from Weinstein scandal
Kimmel did not shy aware from the topic of Weinstein, encouraging Hollywood to learn from its mistakes.
In a barbed comment, he said: "The Academy took action last year to expel Harvey Weinstein from their ranks.
"There were a lot of great nominees, but Harvey deserved it the most."
He added: "We need to set an example and the truth is if we are successful here, if we can work together to stop sexual harassment in the workplace, women will only have to deal with harassment all the time at every other place they go."
Beforehand on the red carpet both Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino discussed the "phoenixes" to have emerged from Hollywood's sexual harassment scandal.
Judd and Sorvino were among the first female actresses to make allegations against Weinstein.
"What's so spectacular about this moment is that finally the world is able to hear," actress Judd said.
"Because I believe that we women, one: our voices have been squelched. And two: those of us who have come forward have often been disbelieved, minimised, shamed and so much of the movement is about externalising that shame and putting it back where it belongs which is with the perpetrator.
"And us being the phoenixes who can light the way not only with Hollywood but for safe and equitable workplaces across all spaces and all sectors."
Later on stage, Judd was joined by Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra where the trio addressed Time's Up and Me Too.
The Sopranos actress Sciorra told the audience: "This year many spoke their truth and the journey ahead is long..."
Hayek added: "We salute those unstoppable spirits who kicked ass and broke through the biased perception against their gender, race and ethnicity to tell their stories."