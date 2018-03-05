Pep Guardiola admits FA charge over pro-Catalan yellow ribbon as Glenn apologises

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted a Football Association charge of "wearing a political message".

It comes as FA chief executive Martin Glenn issued an apology after being criticised for his "ill-judged" and "offensive" explanation of his organisation's response to Guardiola's wearing of the ribbon, in which he appeared to equate the Star of David with a swastika.

Guardiola accepted that his wearing of a yellow ribbon on the touchline in recent months is a breach of the governing body's kit and advertising regulations.

The 47-year-old has been wearing the ribbon in support of political leaders jailed following the Catalonia independence referendum last October, which was declared illegal by Spain.

The Catalan-born City boss, a former Barcelona manager and captain, has argued that the symbol is not political but he will now stop wearing it on the touchline.

Guardiola will make a written submission for a disciplinary hearing, a date for which is yet to be arranged.