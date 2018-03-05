Staying unsettled, with still some hill snow in Scotland

A cold and cloudy day for much of Scotland where there'll be outbreaks of rain and hill snow. Sunny spells for many elsewhere, but with showers in the west and southwest, which will merge to give more prolonged rain later.

Outbreaks of rain and hill snow continuing across Scotland overnight, while showers or longer spells of rain spread north across England and Wales. Becoming largely dry in the south by morning.

Showers and outbreaks of rain across the northern half of the UK on Tuesday, with snow on the highest northern hills and Scottish mountains. Sunny spells in the south with isolated showers.