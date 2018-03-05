May urges developers to 'stop sitting on land and start building houses'

Theresa May has announced plans to reform planning rules to get developers building more houses to address the shortage of affordable homes.

During a speech in London, the prime minister said unaffordable housing in England is creating a crisis of "almost literal social immobility".

"In much of the country, housing is so unaffordable that millions of people who would reasonably expect to buy their own home are unable to do so."

The prime minister added that the crisis has led to a "vicious circle from which most people can only escape with help from the Bank of Mum and Dad".

Mrs May also insisted she "cannot bring about the kind of society I want to see, unless we tackle one of the biggest barriers to social mobility we face".

She also warned developers their past record could count against them when they bid with councils for new planning permissions.

"I want to see planning permissions going to people who are actually going to build houses, not just sit on land and watch its value rise," Mrs May said.