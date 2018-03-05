Wet and windy for the north overnight with the risk of hill snow

Outbreaks of rain and hill snow will continue across northern, central and eastern Scotland overnight. Showers or longer spells of rain moving north across England and Wales, heavy in places. Becoming largely dry in the south by morning.

Showers and outbreaks of rain across the northern half of the UK, with snow on northern hills. Sunny spells in the south with isolated showers.

Unsettled and milder for the rest of the week, with heavy showery rain for many, but also bright spells. Hill snow in the north. By night, there will continue to be patchy fog, frost, and ice.