Britain needs to go on a diet, health officials warn

Health officials are seeking to target pizzas, takeaways and ready meals, warning that Britain needs to go on a diet, after it emerged that some of the nation's children are eating the equivalent of an extra meal a day in calories.

Public Health England (PHE) warned that obesity is becoming "the norm" as it challenged the food industry to cut a fifth of calories from popular family foods over the next six years.

As part of PHE's campaign to reduce the rising tide of childhood obesity, the health body has called on restaurants, retailers and manufacturers to slash the amount of calories in foods by 20% by 2024, PHE said.

"Britain needs to go on a diet," Duncan Selbie, chief executive at PHE, said.

"The simple truth is on average we need to eat less. Children and adults routinely eat too many calories and it's why so many are overweight or obese."

He said his comments were "not an attack on overweight folk", saying it was a matter both for the food industry and and individuals to make smarter choices.