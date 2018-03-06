Calls for regulation of Britain's trampoline parks after injury spike

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Angus Walker

There are calls for better regulation of Britain's trampoline parks after their numbers jumped, along with the number of people being injured at them. In 2014 there were just three trampoline parks in the UK. Now there are more than 200 nationwide. Lisa Jones, a nurse from Wrexham, broke her back at a park in the north west last year, requiring spinal surgery.

Lisa Jones broke her back at a trampoline park last year.

"I felt the most extreme I'd ever suffered in my whole life," she told ITV News. "I thought at first it was just a muscle spasm but the pain wasn't subsiding." The injury meant she was off work for four months. "I never thought anything like this would happen to me, so it was a great shock, so it's important to make people aware of the risks of going to trampoline parks," she said. Currently there are only voluntary standards governing how they are run. Michael Harrison, owner of Gravity Trampoline Parks is leading the calls for safety regulation. "20 million people bounce annually at trampoline park, this must be regulated," Mr Harrison told ITV News.

Trampoline park owner Michael Harrison has called for more regulation. Credit: ITV News