Republicans call on Trump to back off from potential trade war

Republicans have pleaded with Donald Trump to back away from a potential trade war after he threatened to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

A spokeswoman for Paul Ryan said the House Speaker was "extremely worried" about the proposed tariffs and urged the White House "to not advance with this plan".

Likewise, Republican leaders of the House Ways and Means Committee circulated a letter opposing Trump's plan.

And GOP congressional leaders suggested they may attempt to prevent the tariffs if the president moves forward.